Richard Walter Joslin (90) of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021 in his home and surrounded by his family. He lived a long and well lived life, accented by his love for his family and passion for his art.
Richard was born in Milwaukee, WI where he met and married Eileen (Koch) Joslin. He received a BFA in Design from Layton Art School in Milwaukee, WI, and MFA in Ceramics from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, MI. A professor of art, he taught and chaired the Art department at the University of Mississippi-Ole Miss (1961-1965). He taught and increased recognition for the Ceramics program at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (1965-1992). As a master, he valued “a oneness between the mind and the hand, between the idea and the execution”. He exhibited his work in local, regional and national exhibits for 35 years and maintained a mentoring connection with many of his former art students even into his senior years.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Levi Joslin and Blanche Clara (Babino) Joslin. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Joslin, his children; Laura (Ron) Joslin-Zirngible, Tedman Joslin, Lynnae (Scott) Joslin-Moore and his six grandchildren; Brianna, Rachel, Tony, Alex, Calvin and Nicole.
