Richard James Jurowski, age 90, of Whitehall, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Richard was born on November 2, 1929 in Arcadia to William and Mary (Pierzina) Jurowski. He married Margaret Mary Bichsel on April 15, 1953 in Arcadia. Margaret preceded Richard in death on January 9, 2017.
Richard enlisted and served with the United States Army Corps of Engineers from January 3, 1951 to December 28, 1952. After his military service, Richard started building some of the first chicken coops for Arcadia Fryers. He also owned and operated a gas and service station and the Rootbeer Stand in Arcadia. Richard later moved to Whitehall where he was employed with CJ Woychik, eventually purchasing the business and founding RJ Jurowski Construction.
Richard most enjoyed fishing and was always after walleyes in Shell Lake, Canada or South Dakota. He enjoyed hunting whitetails in Plum Creek and also hunted elk, mule deer and caribou.
Richard and Margaret traveled to many states and countries. Even though he “retired” in the mid-90’s, he was active with the construction company through October of 2019.
Richard is survived by three sons, Randy (Cheryl), Tony (Jean) and Bill (Terri) Jurowski; ten grandchildren, Amy (Richard) Harrison, Sandon Jurowski, Emily (Tim) Abley, Corey (Meredith) Jurowski, Nathan (Kim) Jurowski, Faithe Kazik, Desi Aleman, Amber (Enny) Olayamju, Drake and Morgan Jurowski; fourteen great-grandchildren and his son, Greg’s significant other, Deb Mahutga.
In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Greg and two sisters, Theresa Ryan and Adeline Dabelstein.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in Independence. Father Mark Miller will officiate. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall where a Christian prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity or organization of one’s choice.
Richard’s family would like to thank the Gundersen Health System in Whitehall and La Crosse and the Grand View Care Center and Grand Avenue Assisted Living in Blair.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.