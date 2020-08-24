Richard E. Kasten, 75, currently of Menomonie, formerly of Altoona, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Our House – Menomonie, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Richard was born June 30, 1945 in Watertown, WI to Emil and Marjorie Kasten. He graduated from North High School in Eau Claire. He married Mary Ellen Connolly on March 27, 1971 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Mary Ellen survives.
He is further survived by his children, Rich (Kim Prosceky) of Chippewa Falls, Robert of Eau Claire, Sarah of Altoona; Grandchildren, Logan, Chelsea, Noah, Dominic and Nicole and extended family.
Richard served in the US Army as a mail carrier. Following his military enlistment, he returned to the Chippewa Valley and worked for Sacred Heart Hospital in the Building Service Department. He spent his entire working career with the hospital and retired after 40 years in 2009. Richard loved his job and enjoyed every day of work. He especially enjoyed having conversations with anyone and everyone, earning the nickname “Mouth.”
Richard enjoyed fishing, camping, was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams and chatting over a cold beer.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 PM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services -- Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Masks will be required. In honor of Richard, please wear your favorite sports team apparel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services -- Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence can be left at chippewavalleycremation.com