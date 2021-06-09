Richard L. Kittilstad, 73, of rural Osseo, WI, died Dec. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Curran Valley Cemetery on Curran Road just north of Taylor, WI.
Richard was born June 14, 1947, in Eau Claire to Louis and Eleanor (Michealson) Kittilstad, both now deceased. In addition to farming, Richard also worked as a Lutheran pastor for many years.
He is survived by his brother, Larry and Vera Kittilstad of Mukwonago, WI; nephews, Scott (Rhonda) of Waukesha, Paul (Gina) of Eau Claire, John (Susan) of Brookfield; 8 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great great nephew.
Richard’s headstone bears these words, “A Servant of Jesus Christ.”
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
