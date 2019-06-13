Richard (Rich) E. Knudtson, 88, of Fall Creek, WI passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 9, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Luther Campus in Eau Claire, WI.
Richard was born November 19, 1930 in Eau Claire, WI the second son of George, Sr. and Marie (Visser). He attended school in Eau Claire and graduated in 1948 from Eau Claire Senior High School.
On August 29, 1950, he married June (Linse) in Cleghorn, WI. In 1951, they purchased a farm just south of Fall Creek on Highway K. Together they had ten children and farmed until his retirement in 1992. Rich was a devoted family man and loved his children. Faith, importance of education and community service were important to him.
Richard accomplished many things. He earned a 2-year degree from UW-Madison, an FFA America Farmers Degree in 1949, Eau Claire Jaycees Young Farmer of the Year Award for Eau Claire County in 1964, was Secretary/Treasurer Eau Claire Holstein Breeders, and 4-H Project Leader for Eau Claire County. He also served on the Board of Directors of Fall Creek Feed Mill, was Secretary of Fall Creek Credit Union, Charter member and on the Board of Directors for Wunderhaven Retirement Association for 15 years, was on the St Paul’s Lutheran Church Board and also served as President and Trustee. Richard was a Fall Creek School Board member for 25 years. He was also very involved with the Fall Creek Lion’s Club. He served on the Board of Directors, was President twice, won Lion of the Year Award in 1998, was awarded the Melvin Jones fellowship in 1997, and was still a current member.
Richard is survived by his wife, June (Linse) of 68 years; children: Ruth of Mesa, AZ, Donna of Madison, WI, Diane of Altadena, CA, Jeanne (Bruce) Green of Eau Claire, WI, Nancy (Jeff) Ludwigson of Eau Claire, WI, Carl (Jean) Knudtson of Fall Creek, WI, Janice (Russell) Nicol of Eau Claire, WI, Glenn Knudtson of Colfax, WI, and Lois Kavanaugh of Neenah, WI. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Kristi Green Roos (Travis Roos) of Altoona, WI, Kari Jo Green (Ben Dallam) of Eau Claire, WI, Kyle Green (Izzy Kanyelis) of Eau Claire, WI, Riley Gerike (Lindsey Clark) of Osseo, WI, Adam Knudtson and Alisa Knudtson, both of Eau Claire, WI, Jessica (Tyler) Olson of Baldwin, WI, Matthew Nicol (Amy Baker) of Eagan, MN, Luke Knudtson and Logan Knudtson, both of Colfax, WI, Erin Kavanaugh of St Paul, MN, and Jared Kavanaugh of Neenah, WI; nine great-grandchildren: Lauren, Thomas, Owen and Luke Roos of Altoona, WI, Keegan Green of Eau Claire, WI, Austin Gerike, Sarah Gerike, and Lyla Clark of Osseo, WI and Cooper Olson of Baldwin, WI.
Richard is further survived by four siblings: George (Bobbie) Knudtson, Jr of Union Grove, WI, Donald (Beverly) Knudtson of Olathe, KS, Jerry (Kathleen) Knudtson of West Salem, WI, and Delores (Delbert) Jungerberg of Green Bay, WI.
Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Helen and his parents George, Sr. and Marie (Visser) Knudtson.
A visitation will be held from 4 – 7 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 721 S State St, Fall Creek, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
