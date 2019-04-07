Richard “Dick” W. Krager, 105, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, December 17, 2018, at Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
He was born November 13, 1913, in Chippewa Falls, a son of Gustav and Rose (Shafer) Krager. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1931.
On November 23, 1946, Richard married Isabel Hagen in Waukon, Iowa. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Dick worked as an electrician. He was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Milton) Krumenauer of Castle Pines, CO; grandchildren, Jodeen (Pat) Krumenauer-Sweet of Bonita Springs, FL, Troy (Jennifer) Krumenauer of Castle Pines, CO, and Mike (Kathrine) of Kiowa, CO; great-grandchildren, Kate and Nick Krumenauer of Castle Pines; niece, Connie (Dean) Hones of TX; nephew, Bruce (Coleen) Walter of ID; a cousin, Lucille Erickson of Minneapolis, MN; and dear family friends, Arlys and Denny Krause of Chippewa Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Isabel; son, Robert Krager; brothers, John, Walter, Harold and Arthur.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
