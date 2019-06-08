Richard Lange

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Richard “Dick” David Lange, 72, died Thursday morning as a result from cancer, June 6, 2019, surrounded by loving family at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Dick was born July 7, 1946, in Eau Claire, WI, and graduated from Augusta High School in 1964. On September 11, 1965, he was united in marriage with Jeanette Nehring at Grace Lutheran Church where he has served as a lifelong member. In 1964 he began his service in the United States Navy. His duty was aboard the USS Regulus AF-57. During his years in the Navy he was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal with three bronze stars and the Vietnam Campaign medal. After discharge, he and Jeanette moved back to Augusta where they established their home. Dick worked for the US Postal Service and ultimately retired from the US Post Office after 37 years. For the last 15 years he has enjoyed driving school bus for local school districts. Three weeks ago he had the honor of attending the Freedom Honor Flight in Washington D.C. with his daughter Jenny.
Generous, kind, and hard working, Dick put his family first and was always there in a time of need. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing league horseshoes, dartball and working with his hands. He and his wife traveled the world and inspired family to do the same. Dick always had a respect for nature and loved taking care of his animals at home. His gentle and kind love of living things carried through to the generations after him.
Quiet and measured, Dick’s actions spoke louder than words as he was the model husband and father to the younger men of his family. Dick always showed great resilience in the face of adversity no matter what the situation. He left an unforgettable mark on those that were blessed enough to know and love him. His family is greater for having had him in their lives and the world is lesser without him.
Dick will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette; mother, Rose Lange of Fall Creek; children, Hondo Lange (Chris Anibas) of Augusta, Sheila (Jason) Westerman of Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, Kimberly (Troy) Strasburg of Fall Creek, Junell (James) Hughes of Eau Claire, Jennifer (Evan) Mazur of Fairchild; eight grandchildren Andrew (Lauren) Lierman, Cheyenne Lierman (Ian Walker), Hailey (Ben) Perushek, Madeline and Nate Strasburg, Alexis, Will, and Zoey Mazur; one sister, Virginia (Brian) Schafer of Duncanville, Texas; Brother-in-Law, David Nehring of Augusta, several other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfh augusta.com.