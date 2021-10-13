Richard “Dick” Lindholm, 77, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 4th at his family cottage in Washburn, WI, his favorite place to be.
Dick was born on September 3, 1944 to Joel and Caroline Lindholm in Duluth, MN. He grew up in Moose Lake, MN and attended the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in business. For 28 years, Dick was employed by Motorola. He loved to help others and regularly volunteered at the Dunlap Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System. In 1969, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betsy” Lindholm. They were married on June 19th, 1971 and joyfully celebrated 50 years of marriage this past year.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Lindholm of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; his four children, Elizabeth (Christian) LaNou, Whitney (Robert) King, Kirsten (Adam) Resnick and Derek (Emily) Lindholm, all of Eau Claire; and his pride and joy, his nine grandchildren, Caroline, Aaron, Simon, William, Max, Spencer, Jack, Stella, Claire and their dog Pebbles. He is also survived by his sister, Fern (Guy) Olsen of Duluth, MN, and brother, Bruce (Dortha) Lindholm of Forest Lake, MN.
Dick was a wonderful husband, father, and Pop Pop. He loved more than anything to be up at his family cottage spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He was very handy and could fix just about anything. He always seemed to find a tree to cut down or a project to work on. His family meant everything to him, they all knew how much he loved them and how proud of them he was. He will be deeply missed.
In keeping with Dick’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family will be holding a private ceremony at the place he loved.