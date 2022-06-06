Richard P. “Dick” Lund, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home in New Glarus. He was born on September 16, 1941, in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Richard and Bernadine (Jenks) Lund. Dick graduated from Regis High School in 1959 and then served in the United States Air Force until his discharge in 1964. Following his service, he continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1968. Dick would then work for Wausau Insurance until retiring in 1997. He had moved to New Glarus to be closer to family. Dick was very athletic; he was an avid golfer and curler. He also enjoyed the outdoors while camping and time on the water kayaking and sailing. Through his love of kayaking, he helped to develop the Wausau Whitewater Park. Dick also enjoyed woodworking, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family. Richard is survived by his children, Jane (Sean Murray) Lund, Jennifer Lund, and Tom Lund; grandchildren, Isabella, Serene, and Dmitri. He is further survived by a sister, Mary Helen Lindner; niece, Amanda (Erik) Lund, and family Ada, Cyril and Ronan; nephews, John (Bonnie) Lindner, Kris Lindner, and Michael (Jean) Lindner. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Lund. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Military honors will be accorded. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
