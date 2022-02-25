Rick Meier, 73, of Eau Claire, WI, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Mayo Hospital with family by his side.
Rick was the son of Byrdie (Simonson) and Claude Meier, born November 9, 1948, in Red Wing, Minnesota. Rick was the oldest of four siblings; Patricia “Bambi” Guelzow, Jeff Meier and David Meier. The family lived in Prescott, WI, for many years. When Rick was entering his senior year of high school, the family moved to Mondovi, WI, where he graduated in 1966.
In high school, Rick excelled in basketball and played a “mean” tenor saxophone. His love for both was an integral part of his life. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, until drafted in 1969, serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in November of 1970.
Following the service, Rick bought a ’65 GTO, drank “some” beer and traveled the U.S. Thereafter, he started working at Chicago Northwestern Railroad, where he eventually retired.
Rick was a very private man, always independent and strong minded—forever frugal to the point he never owned a cell phone, computer, or had pets. Nevertheless, he could regale you with stories, and listen to music from Alexa for hours (The Beatles being his favorite) at his sister’s house until she would kick him out at the wee hours of the morning.
Rick battled cancer, heart attacks, and other major health issues, never looking for sympathy or complaining. He remained independently in his own home until the end.
Rick is survived by siblings; Patricia “Bambi” (Tom) Guelzow, Jeff Meier, David Meier, nieces and nephews; Tom, Scott, Shannon Guelzow, Kimberly (Guelzow) Primmer, Chris, Nick, Jessica, Ryan and Nicole Meier, great nieces and nephews and many special long-time friends.
There will be a celebration of life later in the spring with military rites. Further information will be forthcoming.
