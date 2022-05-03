Richard “Dick” Allan Meyer, age 92, died peacefully on April 18, 2022.
Dick was born on June 23, 1929, to Reual and Helen Meyer of Elk Mound, Wis. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1948 and went on to attend the Farm Short Course in Madison, Wis. In 1950 he married the love of his life, Patricia Meyer. They were happily married for 60 years.
Dick was drafted into the Army in 1951. After graduating Meat and Dairy Hygiene school in Chicago, he served as a meat inspector at Oscar Meyer until his Honorable Discharge in 1953. Furthering his education, he graduated from UW Madison in 1957 with a BS degree in Meat and Animal Science. Dick then accepted a supervisor position with Oscar Mayer in Postville, Iowa. In 1959 he returned to Madison with his young family, where he was promoted to District Supervisor of Eastern Wisconsin, retiring after 34 years.
Dick was a man of deep faith and strong relationships. He was always active in church and also loved his roles as Scoutmaster, Little League coach and camp counselor. He and Pat offered warm hospitality to many, including international students who were studying at UW-Madison. He took a deep, genuine interest in the lives of those he met, offering his hearty handshakes, encouragement, and love.
After retirement Dick and Pat devoted several years to supporting the mission work of Wycliffe Bible Translators in California, Mission Aviation Fellowship in Ecuador, and Youth With a Mission in Hawaii. They built a home in Lodi where they continued serving in their church and community to the best of their abilities.
Dick is survived by his three children, Steve (Debbie) Meyer, Luanne (Bob) Coltman, and Timothy Meyer; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Laura) Meyer, Stephanie (Bernie) Schultz, Ian (Amanda) Coltman, and Kyle (Mindy) Coltman; four great-grandchildren, Isaac and Izzy Schultz and Locke and Leon Coltman.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, WI 53555. A brief burial gathering will be held at Noon on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Waneka Cemetery, Elk Mound. Memorial gifts will be used to support the ministry of Youth With a Mission. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated staff at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing for their outstanding care of Dick while he resided there.