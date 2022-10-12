Richard Edward Mitchell (“Dick”), age 93, went home on Friday, October 6, 2022 with his daughter and grandson at his side.
Dick was born December 23rd, 1928 in Eau Claire to Clifford and Louise (Erdman) Mitchell. He was raised on the family farm on Mitchell Road in Brunswick. He attended a one room school house and kept in touch with many of his classmates throughout his life.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an electrician’s mate on the U.S.S. Bennington during the Korean War. He narrowly escaped injury after an explosion on the Bennington. While in the Navy he enjoyed singing with the Navy choir and traveling.
Returning to Eau Claire after his Navy service, he proposed to Rosemary Klohs in a canoe on Half Moon Lake because he knew she couldn’t swim and therefore couldn’t get away! They were married at Concordia Lutheran in Eau Claire on December 3rd, 1955 and last year celebrated their 66th anniversary. Son Bruce was born in 1956, and daughter Amy in 1960.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Dick started his 33-year career with the postal service as a postal inspector on the East Coast but soon realized his roots were in Eau Claire. He was employed as a clerk with the Eau Claire post office until his retirement.
Dick was an Assistant Scoutmaster with the Lake Street Methodist Boy Scout troop while Bruce progressed through the scouting ranks to Eagle. Dick continued his work with the Boy Scouts both locally and nationally for many years and earned, among other awards, the Silver Beaver award — the highest award that scouting can bestow, the Cross and Flame award, the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter award, and had an Eagle Scout class named after him. He was so happy to see grandson Matthew join Boy Scouts, and supported Matthew’s scouting activities through Matthew earning his Eagle in 2008.
Dick’s Masonic life began when he was initiated in 1956. He was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason in 1960, was a member of the Scottish Rite (32nd degree), and the Zor Shrine. He memorized all the scripts required for Masonic ceremonies and travelled to other lodges as a Proficiency man. He was an Area Administrator for his Masonic District from 2000 until 2002, and served as the Master of Lodge #347 twice. He started the meatball dinners at the Masonic Temple and spent many hours in the kitchen there. He volunteered many days driving patients and their families to the Shrine Hospital in Minnesota. He could be seen in area parades driving the Tin Lizzie cars, waving to the crowd. Dick was so happy when Matthew also joined the Masons and the Zor Shrine, and together they entertained parade goers
with Matthew in the Tin Lizzie and grandpa driving the wrecker, towing the huge Shriner teddy bear in a wagon behind. His Shrine involvement extended to the Shrine Circus, where he assisted patrons and contributed to the Shrine’s fundraising efforts. His Masonic achievements additionally included Mason of the Year, Shriner of the Year, and Tin Lizzie of the Year. He received the Meritorious Service Award & Red Cap for the Scottish Rite in 2014, and he was a recipient of the Jefferson Award in 2017 for his public service.
Dick was also a proud member of the American Legion for 68 years, and was initiated into their “40 et 8” group. He was an active member of the American Legion Post in Brackett, most recently serving as Chaplain. He enjoyed participating in Veteran’s Day activities at local schools and reading the cards the children made for the Veterans. He received awards and other certificates from the American Legion and Red Cross for blood donation.
Dick, along with his wife Rosemary, enjoyed taking care of their pet parrots. All told, they had 13 parrots throughout the years. In addition to their pet parrots, Dick also cared deeply for the animals outside — always ensuring that the bird and squirrel feeders were clean and filled with food. He was a generous contributor to area humane societies and assisted in many of their fundraisers. His other hobbies included leather working, woodworking, and singing in the Eau Claire Men’s Chorus, the Eau Claire Barbershop Quartets, the Lake Street Chancel Choir, and the Scottish Rite Choir.
Dick and Matthew were able to participate in the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. Together they flew from LaCrosse to Washington and spent a wonderful day visiting the monuments honoring the sacrifices of our veterans.
Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary. He is also survived by his son Bruce, daughter Amy, and much beloved grandson Matthew, who Dick was so very proud of. Matthew was the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Louise, and sister June Board.
Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m Thursday, October 13, 2022, with a visitation 1 hour prior at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home WEST CHAPEL, 1405 North Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, with a visitatioan 1 hour prior at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home WEST CHAPEL, 1405 North Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, with a luncheon to follow. A Private family burial with military honors conducted by Brackett American Legion Post 550 will be held that afternoon.
Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.