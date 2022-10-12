Richard Edward Mitchell (“Dick”), age 93, went home on Friday, October 6, 2022 with his daughter and grandson at his side.

Dick was born December 23rd, 1928 in Eau Claire to Clifford and Louise (Erdman) Mitchell. He was raised on the family farm on Mitchell Road in Brunswick. He attended a one room school house and kept in touch with many of his classmates throughout his life.

