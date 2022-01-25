Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Richard “Ric” Mundell, 66, passed peacefully at home on Friday, January 21,2022.
He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Kenneth Braunshausen, his brother’s Dan (Debbie) Mundell, Kevin (Josie) Mundell and sister Lori (Donald) Leritz, and extended family and friends.
He was an avid gardner and loved stained glass hobbies.
A celebration of life will be held on April 2, 2022 at his home, W635 Cedar Rd. Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local diabetes or cancer program in your area.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.