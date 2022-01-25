Richard “Ric” Mundell, 66, passed peacefully at home on Friday, January 21,2022.

He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Kenneth Braunshausen, his brother’s Dan (Debbie) Mundell, Kevin (Josie) Mundell and sister Lori (Donald) Leritz, and extended family and friends.

He was an avid gardner and loved stained glass hobbies.

A celebration of life will be held on April 2, 2022 at his home, W635 Cedar Rd. Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local diabetes or cancer program in your area.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.

