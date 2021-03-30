Richard Myren

Richard Arthur Myren, died Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation nursing home surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
Richard was born December 30, 1931 on the Adams Farm in Albion township to Arthur and Amanda (Traaseth) Myren.
Richard after eighth grade had to work from an early age to help out on the farm. But, soon at a young age he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country. He was very, very proud of his record and accomplishments while in the navy. Upon his return home he had entered into vocational school to better prepare himself for the managing and running of the farm, which when he had started out was all horse drawn heavy work with his horses like ‘Prince and Duffy’. Richard was also very proud of his farming prowess and his Norwegian heritage, ‘Taking care of the Land’ and his gardens. To Richard nature was ‘Heaven on Earth’. And if you were lucky and had the time he might invite you to go for a ‘Kabota Ride’. His favorite ride was always 3:00 A.M. into the upper woods to look down into the valleys to watch his deer and bear. It was his time with nature and his Lord, so thankful for it all. Richard will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving Richard are his children Rick (Arlene) Myren, Danny (Kelly Moen) Myren, Patti (Jeff) Dregney, Janet (Kevin) Aiona, and Staci (Mike) Fedie; his 13 grandchildren Kayla Myren, Ben (Heather) Aiona, Joel (Jenny) Dregney, Eric (Jenny Tollefson) Dregney, Kraig (Steve) Myren, Nikki (Nick) Segerstrom, Nathan (Taylor Jaskowski) Dregney, Hunter (Rylee) Fedie, Kendra (Brian Basten) Myren, Payton Fedie, Thomas Myren, Abby Myren, and Colton Fedie; his 9 great-grandchildren; and his brother David (Betty) Myren, sister Judith (Rick) Larson, his brother-in-law Robert Rudy and sister-in-law Shirley Myren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Mae (Rudy) Myren; his brother Orville Myren; sisters-in-law Betty Rudy, and Ruth (and Dale) Myers and brother-in-law Clifford (and Marion) Rudy.
Funeral Services for Richard will be Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery with full Military Honors. Friends may call on the family during Visitations on Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Church, and from 10 to 11 before the service on Wednesday also at the Church.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.