Richard Oksanen

Richard Charles Oksanen passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dick was born on July 1, 1943, in Merrill, Wisconsin to Warner and Loretta (Galipeau) Oksanen. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and went on to graduate school in Saranac Lake, New York. On June 10, 1967, he married his wife, Kay (Blizzard). They were blessed with 3 children.
The family moved to Texas in 1976. He co-founded OMI International, Inc., a supply chain management company, in 1984, and retired after 20 years. After much planning he and his wife built their retirement home at Cedar Creek Lake. He continued to enjoy his hobbies of fishing and golf. Richard enjoyed traveling and journeyed worldwide for business and pleasure, including his fishing trips to Canada and Alaska.
He is survived by his wife Kay; son Scott and wife Brenda, their children, Brent, Katelynn, Matthew and Caroline; daughter Wendy Blair and husband Robert, their children, Madeline and Mason; son David and wife Pamela, and their children, Aaron, Nathan and Eva; brother Donald and sister Mary and many nieces and nephews; other loving family members and many more lifelong friends.