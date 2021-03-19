Richard (Dick) Olson, age 85, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home, with family by his side.
He was born on July 25, 1935 in Eau Claire, the son of Ray and Helen Olson. He married Katherine (Kitty) Johnson on January 18, 1958 in Eau Claire, WI.
He proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany, guarding the Germany-Czech Republic border. After leaving the Army, he went to work at Pope and Talbot, retiring after 40 years in 1997.
Dick and Kitty were married for 55 years, raising 5 children together.
He is survived by his children; Kim (Richard) Insteness, Barbara (Joseph) Gharrity, Lynn (Mick) Christianson, Kay (Pat) Rolbiecki, Brian (Steph) Olson; 10 grandchildren, Traci (Matt) Horn, Kyle (Krista) Christianson, Alex (Jenna) Christianson, Renae (Jake) Christianson, Kevin (Breanna) Gharrity, Katie Gharrity, Robert (Michelle) Gharrity, Monica (Kyle) Rolbiecki-Severson, Amanda (Hudson) Larson, Kendra Olson; 11 great grandchildren, Nathan, Aurora, Henry, Franklin, Clara, Holly, Emmie, Nolan, Sloane, Lainey, Leighton; sister, Rita (Steve) Andrews; brothers, Kenneth (Dee) Olson, Charles Olson; sister-in-law Barbara (Charles) Olsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Clarice, Ione, Evie and Bobby and sister-in-law Margaret.
Dad’s wish has finally come true and he has been reunited with mom.
There will be a private burial with military honors and a Celebration of Life to follow on May 8, 2021. Friends and family are welcome to leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.