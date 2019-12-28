Richard Palmer

Richard Lee Palmer a.k.a Crad, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Eau Claire on December 21st.
Richard (Rick) was born September 28, 1950 to Lester and Beverly Palmer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he lived from 1950-1987. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee from 1965-1968. Rick moved his family to Eau Claire, WI in 1987 where he owned and operated Fox Run Tavern in the Town of Seymour from 1987-1994. Rick sold Fox Run Tavern in 1994 to spend more time with his children and began working for Mega Foods Cooperative from 1995-2012 and retired in 2012.
Rick will be enormously missed by his three children; sons Richard Lee Palmer Jr. (Carlota Balet), Ryan Palmer and daughter Erin Ebel (Mark Ebel), and ex-wife Denice Palmer. Richard had 2 grandchildren whom he loved very much; his best friend and grandson Dylan age 14 and Brody age 9.
Rick spent his every waking minute thinking of, talking to or being with his children and grandchildren. Rick was a very private man who loved life, the local Kwik Trip on the west side of Eau Claire, his children and grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his Mother Beverly Ann Palmer (Wallen) and Father Lester Albert Palmer Jr.
Rick was laid to rest by his children (spouses), grandchilden, ex-wife and Mark's father Allen Ebel and step mom Dorine Ebel in Eau Claire WI on December 23rd at Smith's Funeral Home.