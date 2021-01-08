Richard “Richie” O. Paulson, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born on July 7, 1944, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Lyle and Edna (Berg) Paulson. Richie graduated from Eau Claire North High School and was drafted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict until his honorable discharge in 1968. On October 18, 1969, Richie married Bonnie Lato at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
He worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire for over 20 years, retiring in 1988. In 1980 he opened his dream business of selling used cars, Paulson Auto Sales, in Altoona which later relocated to Chippewa Falls. He was an active figure there until his death where he spent the majority of his time socializing with customers and friends. Richie was a member of the Hallie Optimist Club and also active with United Cerebral Palsy of Western WI.
He enjoyed going to car shows, spending time pontooning with family and friends at his lake cottages, and hunting with his close cousins & buddies at 6 Oaks Cabin.
Richie is survived by his children, Todd (Alicia) Paulson of Chippewa Falls, Joyele (Eric) Olson of Strum, WI; grandchildren, Anika, Lillianna, Paisley, Melah, and Brooklynn Paulson, and Brody Barsamian, Nicholas Olson, and Brayden Olson; sister, Barbara (Bud) Barum of Elk Mound; sister-in-law, Barbara Paulson of Altoona; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; two grandsons, Noah and Sawyer; sister, Lois Goss; and brother, Larry Paulson.
A Celebration of Richie’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Facemasks are required to enter the facility. Burial services will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI, at a later date.
