Richard Peterson, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
He was born on February 27, 1948, to Ellsworth and Esther Peterson, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Richard joined the United States Marine Corp. in 1966, he served our country in the Vietnam War. Richard came home from war in 1968 and married Debbie Miles on May 4, 1968. He was an outdoor man and loved to hunt, shoot guns, go on family camping, going to Canada for fishing. What brought him the most joy was spending time with his grandsons, whom he cherished. Richard had a need for speed, and he enjoyed motorcycles and old cars. He worked as a firefighter in Eau Claire before moving to the command center for the police department and eventually the Parks and Recreation Department from which he retired.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Peterson; his son, Trevor (Kayla) Peterson; grandsons, Easton and Cashton; his sister, Barbara Peterson-Rosman; many nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Travis Peterson; his siblings, Elane Modl, Audrey Erickson, Eunice Brusen, Connie Marquardt, Pat Clark, Irene Lee, Jeanie Peterson, Chuck Peterson, Larry Peterson, Ellsworth Peterson.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Celebration Center. Burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery at 2:15 p.m., with a luncheon to follow burial. For online condolences, please visit www.chippewavalleycreamtion.com.
