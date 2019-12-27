Richard Powell, 76, of the town of Rib Mountain went to be with his Lord on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family.
He was born March 15, 1943, in Williston, North Dakota. He grew up in Montana and loved being outdoors. After moving to Wisconsin, Richard attended UW Eau Claire and UW Stevens Point graduating with a Master’s Degree in Education. On August 20, 1966, Richard married Margaret Ann Vold at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Richard taught in Berlin Elementary, Maine Elementary and retired as a 6th grade Math instructor at John Muir Middle School. Before teaching, Richard worked in home construction. He was gifted and talented in building, remodeling, designing and troubleshooting. His favorite past times included deer hunting, fishing and working with his brother, Ron and friend Nate at “The Farm” near Perkinstown. Richard loved a good joke, had a sharp wit and loved to tease everyone. Most important was his belief in his children always encouraging them to do their best in everything they did. He and Margaret instilled those same values as Foster Parents too.
Survivors include his wife Margaret of Rib Mountain, daughter, Stephanie (Perry) de Jong of Rib Mountain, two sons, Jason (Anne) of Bend, OR, Matthew (Jennifer) of Rochester, MN, eight grandchildren, Nicholas (Danielle), Christian, Benjamin (fiancé-Kailey), Olivia, Josie, Wesley, Jack and Kate, two brothers, C. James (Claire) Powell of TN, Ronald of Minneapolis, MN and one sister, Betty Jo (Phil) Berge of Ill. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Pastor Yauo Yang will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com