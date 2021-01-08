Richard "Dick" Andrew Rathke, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021 in the presence of his loved ones.
Richard was born on March 10, 1930 to William & Anna Rathke of Eau Claire, WI. Dick was a U.S. Army veteran & served during the Korean War. He earned accreditation as a Certified Public Accountant and spent his career in Eau Claire where he retired as a partner at Bauman Associates. In 1957, he met Pelchie Ann Saverinski, and they wed in 1959. They raised four children: son, Steven (Courtney) Rathke; daughter, Mary (Daniel) Donnellan; daughter, Kay (Tim) Phillipp; son, James (Stacy) Rathke. He was the proud Grandfather of 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Dick spent much of his life volunteering at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, mentoring small business owners at SCORE, gardening and travelling. He will be remembered by all for his quick wit, twinkle in his eye and many tall fishing stories.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, William George Rathke & sister, Mary Anne Rathke.
Funeral service will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:30 am with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. Please wear protective masks. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Richard’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the American Heart Association.
“Leave the world a better place than you found it” – Dick Rathke
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.