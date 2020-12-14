Richard Lawrence Roehrich went to the loving arms of his Savior surrounded by his family on December 8, 2020. Richard was born to Adam and Ruby Roehrich on July 27, 1924 in Faribault, MN where he graduated from high school. He went on to receive training at St. Olaf College and then served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Following the war, he attended Kenyon College and Seabury Seminary in Gambier, Ohio.
Richard married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Rude, in 1945. Gloria went to the arms of her Savior in August 2011. Richard’s life revolved around his faith—he was a life-long Episcopalian, his family, and his commitment to his community. Richard served in several leadership capacities in the church and he was a driving force in building the Episcopal Church facility in Mankato, MN. Richard loved spending time flying, golfing with his brothers, canoeing and camping with family in the boundary waters, having picnics, and grilling at the lake. He loved his five children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his extended family with his second wife Donna, whom he married in August of 2013.
Richard was always active in his community; he participated in and held leadership roles in the United Way, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Exchange Club, the Elks, the Kiwanis, the Lions, the Association for Retarded Citizens, and the Wisconsin Safety Council. Richard was a volunteer parent for the Northern Colony of Chippewa Falls, WI and a Boy Scout leader in MN and WI. Richard loved flying and he was proud of his Minnesota Civil Air Patrol service as a pilot and training officer. Richard worked as an appliance salesman for Northern States Power (NSP) Company beginning in 1953. He was promoted through performance and training to manager, corporate officer, and finally to Executive Vice President for Administrative Services for the Wisconsin Company of NSP—just prior to the merger of NSP and XCEL Energy. After 33 years with the company Richard retired in 1986, but he continued consulting for XCEL until 1988. During retirement Richard enjoyed his home on Lake Sissabagama where he was involved in the homeowner’s association as well as the Episcopal Church in Hayward, WI. Richard also enjoyed his time spending winters in Apache Junction, AZ. Arizona again offered him the opportunity to use his leadership skills on the Denali Park homeowner’s council. After later moving to Eau Claire, Richard served on the board of his townhouse association. Stewardship and leadership were always important parts of Richard’s life. He lived his faith and he loved his Lord. He was proud of his service to his country in the U. S. Navy.
Richard is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Susan Roehrich, Nancy Larson, Gary (Claudette) Roehrich, Mark (Kristine) Roehrich, and Mary Roehrich; grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Cain, Christopher (Meghan) Larson, Ashley (Joseph) Johnson, Adam Roehrich, Alexis (Maarten Fröling) Roehrich, Arianna Roehrich; great-grandchildren, Addison Cain and Quinn Larson; extended family, Gordon Howard with his son, Ben Howard (Heidi) and his daughter Page, Megan (Tim Schmidt) Howard, Charles (Stephanie) Vierbicher and their children, Dana, Dani Jo, Andrew and Nicole, and Claire Rush, Emily Rush and her son, Joe Hoegh-Guldberg.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; brothers, Dale (Lucille), Lyle (Elizabeth); sister, Cheryl Klima; son-in-law, Larry Larson; and stepdaughter, Laura Rush.
A private family service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire. Burial will take place in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault, MN. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Memorials directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.