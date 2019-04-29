Richard “Dick” Root passed away suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Dick was born in Eau Claire on September 14, 1951, to Mary and Laverne Root. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Dick is survived by his siblings, Mark Root, Daniel Root, Fred Hahn, Lucy (Hahn) Gorell, and Amy Hahn, as well as numerous extended family members.
Dick graduated from Memorial High in 1969. He had recently retired from a long career as a truck driver. Dick loved horses and spent many hours riding his Spanish Mustang, Grey Feather. He was an unmistakable character in his cowboy hat, belt buckle, and cowboy boots. Dick also adored his German Shepherd, Little Wolf, and they enjoyed countless walks and afternoons at the dog park together. Dick was a selfless friend and loving son, brother, and uncle. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be at the West Chapel of Lenmark – Gomsrud – Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a short service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bob’s House for Dogs.
