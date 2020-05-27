richard ruhe

Richard Rick D. Ruhe, 62, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence after a brief bout with cancer.
Rick was born April 10, 1958 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Donald and Betty (Bowe) Ruhe.
After graduating from Chi-Hi in 1977, he lived and worked in Houston, TX for the next 40 years and recently returned to the area.
Rick is survived by his mother, Betty of Lake Hallie; wife, Karen Ruhe of Cypress TX; children, Thom (Christine) of Tulsa, OK and Cassie (Bob) Kraus of Cypress, TX; grandchildren, Kade Kraus and Elise Crowe; sister, Terry (Jack) Knutson of Lake Hallie, brother, Dennis (Amy) Ruhe and niece, Emily Ruhe all of Lake Hallie; also survived by nieces, Darlene Thibeadeau of Galveston, TX, Kelly (Mike) Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL; and nephew, Jason Knutson of Washington, NJ.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ruhe in 2017.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
