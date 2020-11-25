Bloomer Richard D. Sahm, age 71, passed away at St. Mary’s Mayo in Rochester MN. He was born January 14, 1949 in Stanley WI to Donald Sr. and Virginia “Bonnie” (Mickelson) Sahm. Rick served in the US Army in Viet Nam. He married Joyce Sippy in 1974. He loved the Lord and spent many hours volunteering at his church. You could often find him putzing around in his garage, working on cars and fixing things. Rick was a people person. He loved striking up a conversation with a stranger, especially sharing experiences with fellow veterans. He enjoyed meeting with his buddies for breakfast, going to car shows, the occasional trip to the casino with stops at thrift sales and traveling around the country with Joyce.
Survivors include his wife: Joyce of Bloomer; sons: James (Karen) of Eau Claire and Richard (Holly) of Hopkinsville KY; grandchildren: Tyler, Amanda, Spencer and Madison; sister: Yvonne “Babe” (Jim) Ross of Osseo; brothers: Donald, Jr. of Las Vegas and Michael (Cheri White) of Eau Claire; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and canine buddy: Oreo.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald Sr. and Bonnie; sisters: Sherry in infancy, Connie Mertes and Donna Decker; brother: Maynard “Butch”; mother and father-in-law: Marshall and LaVonne Sippy; brother-in-law: Thomas M. Sippy.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a private funeral service to follow. Burial at the Cleveland Cemetery in Chippewa County will be at a later date. Please observe CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com