Richard “Dick” Schultz, 94, formerly of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away December 22, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong resident of Watertown until his declining health necessitated moving to Chippewa Falls to be near his daughter.
Dick was born November 11, 1926, in Watertown. He was the son of William Sr. and Theresa Schultz. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the army. He was fortunate that WWII ended before seeing active duty. He was honorably discharged in 1947. Shortly after returning to Watertown, Dick began working as a truck driver for Watertown Redi-Mix. He delivered concrete for 40+ years. After retirement, he worked as the groundskeeper at Oakwood Hills Cemetery for a number of years.
Dick married Isabel “Izzy” Schuelke January 13, 1951. They had three children: Jill (Patrick) Carroll, Chippewa Falls; Beth (Kevin) Browne, Coppell, Texas; Rick Schultz, Hughesville, Maryland.
Dick enjoyed lively conversation about current events, and in his later years, he particularly enjoyed ‘talking smart” with his good friend, Mike Osterman. He was an avid reader of historical events and different cultures. He could fix just about anything from cars to plumbing to appliances. (He never approved of our disposable society). Dick was a hard worker always providing for his family. He was a life-long member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Watertown. His faith was the cornerstone of how he lived his life. He was loved by many.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Izzy; his father, William Sr.; and mother, Theresa; and brothers Mylan, Harvey, and William Jr.
He is survived by his children; sister, Sharon (Schultz) Looney of Marine on the St. Croix, Minnesota; and grandchildren, Broderick (Megan) Browne, Houston, Texas, Gunnar Schultz, Wilmington, North Carolina, Sydney Schultz, Hughesville, Maryland, and Logan Schultz, Austin, Texas; and by many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside memorial service will be held later in his beloved Watertown with his favorite Pastor, Anthony Schultz officiating.
