Richard “Dick” Frank Shakal, 84, passed away March 14th, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire with loving family by his side. He was born on October 31st, 1937, in Boyd, WI, to Leo and Frances (Schesel) Shakal. He grew up in the Stanley area in a large family with 12 siblings.
As a young man, Richard graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls and joined the U.S. Armed Forces to serve his country in Korea. His skills with repairing engines and mechanical devices were quickly recognized and he became a helicopter mechanic. He rose to the rank of Specialist 5th Class and later shared many stories of his adventures. Returning to Wisconsin after his honorable discharge, Richard worked as a mechanic in the local community while building a successful dairy farming business. Richard married Joanne Gutowski on October 14th, 1961, and raised five children.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joanne, of 60 years, and by his children: Theresa (James) Backlund of Excelsior, MN, Daniel (Julie) of Owen, WI, Roger (Kimberly) of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Donna (Jeff) Scott of Kalamazoo, MI; by his 13 grandchildren: Sara (Kevin) Schlick, Anne Backlund, Joshua Pelant, Alex Pelant, Kylie (Brad) Weiler, Kirsten (Garrett) Porter, Adam Shakal, Leah Shakal, Jacob (Angel) Mueller, Zackary Ward, Ethan Shakal, Maxwell Scott, Isabel Scott; and by 9 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Joe (Noreen) of Boyd, WI, Mary (John) Holewinski of Stanley, WI, Steve (Pat) of Cary, NC, Tony (Diane) of El Dorado, CA, Bill (Ginny) of Greenwood, IN, Tom (Sharon) of Cornell, WI, Carl (Barb) of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Anne (Ray) Soper of Withee, WI, and Rita (Gary) Grohn of Fall Creek, WI. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Pelant; sisters, Sr. Betty Shakal and Lucy Samuels; brother, Lawrence Shakal; and his parents.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating, followed by Military Rites by the Thorp American Legion. Then, a traditional meal and fellowship at the Stanley Community Building will follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday morning. Inurnment in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the veterans’ organization of your choice.