Richard Lee Shilts, best known as “Dick,” began his life’s story on October 23, 1941 and closed the book on September 5, 2021. The time frame in between, his dash of life, was filled with boundless love and happiness.
He was born in a farmhouse in Stanley, Wisconsin to parents Forest Shilts (1917-1995) and Wanda Janicki-Shilts (1922-2002) and passed away peacefully at his home in the woods in Fairchild, Wisconsin surrounded by loved ones, but most of his life was spent in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
As a child, he moved to Kenosha with his parents and siblings, Larry (1944-2010) (Sharon) Shilts, Bruce (Debbie) Shilts and Linda (Mark) Steineck. The family eventually moved into a house across the street from Dick’s future wife, Kathleen Uttech (1945-2015). Kathy and Dick had three children: Brock (Kelly) Shilts, Kenneth Shilts and Nadine Matoska. Their three children gave them four grandchildren: Samantha (Brodie) Standley, Kertis Shilts, Keegan Shilts and Megan Shilts.
Dick loved his family more than anything, but he was also proud of his career as a union brick layer and allied craftsman for 50+ years at local 4. He took pride in his work and others recognized the expertise he brought to jobs around Wisconsin and Illinois.
In his free time Dick loved to restore old cars, snowmobiles and other machinery. He had a talent for fixing things and making them beautiful again. In his younger years, he loved to race snowmobiles. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and overall outdoorsman. He loved nature and wildlife and shared his passion with his friends and family. He spent many days and nights on the water and in the woods enjoying all nature has to offer.
As Dick’s story comes to an end, we can all have some peace knowing he filled his dash of life with all things that brought him love and happiness. He’ll be forever missed and forever loved. Thank you, Dad, Grandpa, Friend for leaving your mark on so many people’s hearts.
