Richard Siewert, age 86, passed away at his home in Clintonville, WI on September 15, 2020 of congestive heart failure.
He was born July 1, 1934 to Reuben and Iona (Wilder) Siewert at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He grew up on the family farm south of Eau Claire in the Town of Washington, where he farmed with his dad for the next 40 years. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He attended Jobs School through 8th grade and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School with the Class of 1952. Richard was active in the Future Farmers of America in school and played FFA basketball and baseball. He married Marlyn Kurschner in September of 1952 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They settled into the life of farming and raising their six children. They enjoyed card club and dancing to polka bands with friends, board games, Disney movies, and many backyard sporting events with the kids. Richard was an avid bowler and also enjoyed watching the MN Twins baseball team, and of course, Bart Starr’s Green Bay Packers.
Richard and Marlyn divorced in 1977 and he married Karen Habeck. They resided in Clintonville where they raised their daughter. Richard worked for Marion Shell Plaza in Marion, WI where he enjoyed meeting (gabbing) and sharing bits of wisdom with all the customers.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 43 years of Clintonville, WI; a sister Ilene Steinmeyer of Menomonie, WI; and seven children: Jackie (Mike) Dahl of Eau Claire, WI; Larry (Susan) Siewert of Glen Ellyn, IL; Pete (Nancy Rogness) Siewert of Golden Valley, MN; Bill (Bonnie Brantner) Siewert of Eau Claire, WI; Karalene Meyer of Eau Claire, WI; Cathy Siewert of Eau Claire, WI; and Andrea (Brian) Titulaer of Green Bay, WI.
He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Libbie (Jake Ellinghuysen) Dahl and Aubree (Soha) Javaherian, Erica Siewert and Leanne Siewert, Owen Siewert and Molly Siewert, Dale Meyer, Reed Titulaer and McKenna Titulaer; and a great-grandson Tucker Ellinghuysen.
He is also survived by the mother of his six children, Marlyn Pagel of Eau Claire, WI; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Paul Steinmeyer, Harvey Olson, Eugene Kurschner, and Loren DeWitz; niece Stacy Steinmeyer Bixby; and great-nephew Justin May.
There will be a private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.