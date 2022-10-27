Local musician and avid outdoorsman Richard T. “Rick” St. Germaine, 50, resident of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away in his home on October 23, 2022. Rick was born on March 21, 1972, in Palm Springs, California to Christine (Scala) Feulner and Richard St. Germaine. He graduated from North High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he met his first bandmates, the self-proclaimed “Band of Brothers”.

His love of music grew and flourished throughout his life. He was a powerful member of many bands, his most successful being No Loving Place, Picard, and Ghosts of the Sun. Being a rocker, Rick would soften his sound to play at Phoenix Park for the local Sounds Like Summer concert series, which the crowd enjoyed. He was a diehard Metallica fan, traveling as far as Ireland to see them.

