Local musician and avid outdoorsman Richard T. “Rick” St. Germaine, 50, resident of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away in his home on October 23, 2022. Rick was born on March 21, 1972, in Palm Springs, California to Christine (Scala) Feulner and Richard St. Germaine. He graduated from North High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he met his first bandmates, the self-proclaimed “Band of Brothers”.
His love of music grew and flourished throughout his life. He was a powerful member of many bands, his most successful being No Loving Place, Picard, and Ghosts of the Sun. Being a rocker, Rick would soften his sound to play at Phoenix Park for the local Sounds Like Summer concert series, which the crowd enjoyed. He was a diehard Metallica fan, traveling as far as Ireland to see them.
Rick started his work career at Hutchinson Technology, where he worked alongside his Uncle Steve. When Hutchinson left Eau Claire, he had the wonderful opportunity to attend CVTC where he earned a technical diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He eventually found his dream job as a Facilities Technician at RCU in Eau Claire. He had only great things to say about RCU and the people he worked with.
Most summer weekends, you could find Rick at his family’s cabin, lovingly donned “the Mansion”, in Winter, Wisconsin. He avidly enjoyed kayaking, biking, and hiking both in Wisconsin and throughout the United States. He recently hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back. His cute feline friends, Tom and Honey, were his close companions, traveling and celebrating the holidays with him.
He is survived by his son Sebastian Bertucci; mother Christine Feulner (Tom Oatman); sister Marcia St. Germaine (Dan Gustafson); niece Aja Leigh St. Germaine; uncle Steve (Lynn) Scala; and many close relatives who love him.
Rick was preceded in death by his stepfather Steve Feulner, who he cared for deeply; grandmother Patricia Coombs; and his long-time good friend and bandmate Eric Giardina.
He also leaves behind a vibrant local music scene and many dear friends, to whom we are grateful for their enduring friendship.
A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona. Please bring your favorite stories of Rick to share. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a tree to be planted in Phoenix Park in Rick’s memory.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.