Richard “Dick” D. Steinke, age 76, passed away unexpectedly July 14, 2021 from underlying health issues.
Dick was born in Eau Claire on July 2, 1945 to the late Erick and Dorothy (Smith) Steinke. The middle child of 7, he grew up on Birch Street with his 6 brothers and graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1964. On July 31, 1965 he married Kathleen (Katie) Knowlton and together they raised two daughters, Kristie and Tracy. Dick worked at Uniroyal for 25 years and was able to retire when the plant closed. He held many other jobs before, during, and after his Uniroyal years, often working more than one at any given time.
To say that Dick was one of a kind would be an understatement. He had a charismatic personality that made him a very likable person. He had several chapters in his life and he lived them all to the fullest. Always up for having a good time, “The Stick” didn’t always play by the rules, but that was one of the things everybody loved about him.
Through the years he enjoyed spending time with his buddies and dog Snuffy at Dells Pond, hunting and raising hell at the family cabin by Rock Dam, playing smear and gambling with his best buddy Mike McClure, playing racquet/paddle ball at the YMCA, golfing all around the country, spending time on the Chippewa river with his dog Buster, and always enjoyed playing his guitar and singing old country music. Dick also had a passion for fireworks and loved to light them off for family and friends. He had hundreds of stories about the “good old days” and could go on for hours about all the fun he had.
“Grandpa” Dick will be dearly missed by his Daughters Kristie and Tracy and his Grandchildren Katie, Noah, Joe and Sam. He loved spending time with his grandkids whenever he was able. He enjoyed going to their sporting events, playing checkers and the card game “garbage” with them, fishing, sharing soft pretzels and orange pop, telling crazy stories to make them laugh and taking little Katie to the “paak” (park).
Dick is survived by his two daughters Kristie Steinke and Tracy (Brad) Feck, 4 Grandchildren Katie & Noah Schwoerer and Joe & Sam Feck, Brothers Don (Jean), Paul (Diane), Charlie (Mary) and Jim (Bev) Steinke, Sister in laws Grace & Judy Steinke, special Niece Heather (Mike) Vaudreuil, and many other nieces, nephews and brother & sister in laws.
He was preceded in death by his amazing wife Katie, his parents, brothers Jerry and Denny, Mother in law Patti Gehrking, Brother in law David Knowlton, Nephew Mike and Niece Shannon.
A visitation will be at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral home from 4-7 Friday July 23, 2021 with a prayer service at 6:15. A celebration of life will also be held at VFW Post 305 1300 Starr Avenue on Sunday, July 25 from 1-5. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gormsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Dick’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.