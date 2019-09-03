Richard John Jeremiah Thomas Anthony Stevens, 88, of Stuart, Fla. and formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
Richard was born on May 7, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Dr. George Herbert and Grace (Harty) Stevens.
Richard is survived by his nine children, Jeanne (Scott) Shober of Jacksonville, Fla., Dr. Mark Stevens of Marquette, Mich., Lynne (Dan) Rectenwald of Edina, Minn., Kevin (Barb) Stevens of Chippewa Falls, Scott (MaryJo) Stevens of Burnsville, Minn., Joni(Kevin) Elmore of Tucker, Ga., Kelley Jo (Jim) Schneider of Minneapolis, Richard Stevens II (Jason) of Minneapolis and Bridget (Neil) Murphy of Edina, Minn.; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend Evonne Brunstad; as well as many extended family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jan Stevens; brother Dr. George Edward Stevens; sister Joan Stevens Schmidt; Mary Moosbrugger Stevens, mother of his children, and grandson, Jared Michael Shober.
Richard was a proud alumni of St. Thomas College and a veteran of the Korean War. He was a successful salesman and valued business partner for over 50 years. Richard was a lifelong Cubbies and Packer fan. He spent his cold winters in beautiful Stuart, Fla., enjoying golf, tennis, and bridge with his many friends at Miles Grant. Rich never knew a stranger. When you were in his company, you felt like you were the most important person in the room. He lived, loved, and laughed well. We will all miss his hugs.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls. Rev. William P. Felix will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment with full military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council at Forest Hill Cemetery, 514 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. A luncheon will be held at the Heyde Event Center at 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls immediately following the burial. All are welcome.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts payable to HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.