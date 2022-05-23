Richard (Dick) Alan Stewart, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side May 19, 2022, after a three-year battle with lung cancer.
Dick was born June 30, 1940, in Cleveland, OH, to William and Bertha (Kiyek) Stewart. He attended Catholic schools in Cleveland and afterward, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. During his tour, he was stationed at Kodiac, AK, and Coronado, CA. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Petty Officer.
After the Navy, Dick attended UW-Eau Claire, completing the Gould National Batteries Industrial Engineering Program. He worked many years in the Industrial Engineering Department at Gould in Eau Claire, WI. After Gould, he worked for 25 years at Luther Hospital in Management Engineering, as director of purchasing and materials management. When he retired from Luther Hospital, Dick worked for Torgerson Property Management.
It was during his time at Gould that Dick met and married his wonderful wife of 59 years, Mary (Falch) Stewart. They had two sons, William (Bill) and Patrick. Dick served for years on the Fall Creek School Board and on the St. Bridget’s Church Council.
Dick was an active associate of the “Bored Members” who met frequently at Grizzly’s and later at Milwaukee Burger Company. During their “meetings” the bored members would hash out world problems and often pull pranks on one another. Some very entertaining stories have come from Dick’s days spent with these wonderful comrades!
Dick loved hunting, fishing, and watching the birds in his yard. He also loved trap shooting and was excellent at it.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Patrick (Lisa) Stewart of Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Shelley (Scott) Janke of Eau Claire, WI; brother, Demus Richard (Beverly) Stewart, of Eau Claire, WI; sister, Marie (Edwin) Jones of Tomah, WI; sister, Margaret Stewart of Minneapolis, MN; and brother, Ronald (Liz) Belik of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Logan and Kennedy Stewart; Gavin, Riley, and Helen Janke; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William (Bill) Stewart; and sister, Francis (Patty) Stewart.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice of Eau Claire, WI, for all the wonderful care, compassion, and love they gave and extended to Dick and the family.
A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will take place at 11 am on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamiyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.