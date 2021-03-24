Richard “Rich” David Sullivan, age 56, of Eau Claire, WI, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Chicago O'Hare Airport while returning to the United States from Ethiopia.
Richard was born to John and Loretta (Bauer) Sullivan in Eau Claire, WI. During his life Richard’s focus was his family, helping others connecting people of all walks of life with the love of God.
Richard graduated from High North School in 1983 receiving the David Steiner Award in Auto Mechanics. He later received his degree in Information Technology (IT) from Lakeland College. In 1991, he married Robin Dahir and on November 19, 1992 they welcomed their son Joshua David. Richard worked with Hope Gospel Mission for more than 20 years in various roles, most notably as a production manager and IT specialist.
In 2015, Richard sold his house and most of his earthly possessions so he could travel and share the love of Jesus with the world through missionary and humanitarian work. He has traveled to Peru, Columbia, The Dominican Republic, Haiti, India, Cameroon, Chad, Canada, Jamaica, and throughout the United States. Though he was ordained with Reaching Out Ministries and RAIN Ministries for eight years, Richard represented no church and did not ask for money. “Brother Richard” described himself as “a man who walks along side of those who love Jesus”. Richard loved all people and felt privileged to be a part of what he called God’s creative artworks. It was rare to see Richard in any kind of negative mood; he was full of gratitude, laughter, and joy.
It was Richard’s greatest joy to care for those in need. Those who knew him knew, if things went south, to call Richard. He would be there to gently guide things north again. He was available day and night, arriving within minutes if need be, and always with an easygoing, positive outlook. His kindness and generosity will leave an eternal mark on the countless lives he touched.
Richard rode on the wings of his unshakable faith, and many times paths would miraculously open for him. God used him to heal many afflictions and bless many lives.
Richard is survived by his son, Joshua (Anna), sisters Mary, Catherine, Rose, and Sue (Roger) as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of traditional services, a Celebration of Life will be held at Rod and Gun Park in Eau Claire on July 10, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, service beginning at 3:00 pm. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Hope Gospel Mission at hopegospelmission.org or to L.E. Phillips Career Development Center at lecdc.org, both of Eau Claire.