Richard Carl Thalacker, passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022. He was born September 17, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, the Son of Vernon and Kathryn (Smith) Thalacker. He proudly served in the US Navy as an Aviation Mechanic. After his time in the service, he achieved certification in auto body repair. He settled in Somerset, WI with his family where he served as an EMT and volunteer firefighter. He worked for many years and retired with Kolstad Company.
In his free time, the outdoors was where he found his joy through hunting, fishing, and his love of dogs. There was no such thing as a stranger for Rich, he would sit down and talk with anyone who would lend an ear.
Richard will be dearly missed by his Daughter, Rebecca Kochsiek, and her husband Josh, Daughter, Danielle Muller, and her husband Cullen, and Daughter, Elizabeth Jordan, and her husband Brad. Richard's many grandchildren will miss their "Papa Rich" beyond measure. He is also survived by his Brother, Steven Thalacker, and Sister, Barbara Sluis.
The Memorial Service and Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Visitation begins at 10:00AM, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00AM. Friends and family are welcome to attend and stay for a luncheon following the service.
