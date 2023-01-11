Richard Thomas Turk, age 84, of Wausau, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family at Mount View Care Center.
Richard was born on January 3, 1939, to the late Chester and Charlotte Turk of Eau Claire.
Richard Thomas Turk, age 84, of Wausau, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family at Mount View Care Center.
Richard was born on January 3, 1939, to the late Chester and Charlotte Turk of Eau Claire.
He met his beloved wife “Dori” Eldora Lodgaard in 1985 while visiting family in Eau Claire, WI when he asked her to dance. They married on December 27, 1991. Richard and Dori shared one last dance on the day before he passed. Richard and Dori spent many moments laughing with each other and the kids. His big belly laugh was contagious to all who heard it. He had a never-ending sense of humor that carried him to his final moments. Their love will surpass the confines of life and continue until they meet again.
Richard’s love for archery and the outdoors was only outshined by his love for his family. But the patience acquired by waiting on the big buck or the next bite to strike prepared him remarkably for being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Although he retired in 1995 after a passionate career as a biology teacher at Wausau West, he continued to share his knowledge with his kids and grandchildren whenever the situation saw fit, which was quite often, given the time he spent with family on the lakes or in the woods at the cottage in Brule, WI.
Richard was a member of the Rib Mt Bowman, a state archery champion, and he competed in the Badger State winter games in 2004 -2012, winning 3 gold medals and 1 bronze. He also was a former member of the Conservation Congress. While in college he served in the Army Reserves.
Richard is survived by his wife Eldora; four children, Michael (Lori) Turk of Sherman, CT, Rebecca (Rob) Pagel of Schofield, WI, Richard (Deborah) Lodgaard of Centreville, MD, Katina (Duane) Hodgson of Chetek, WI; his ten grandchildren: Kailee (Scott) Lundberg, Joshua Hodgson, Zachary Hodgson, Brianna (Evan) Perkins, Brandon Turk, Preston Turk, Benjamin (Maggie) Pagel, Eric Pagel, Luke Pagel, Bella Pearson-Hughes, and his 3 great-grandchildren, Riley, Reagan, and Rowan Lundberg; his sisters Mary Decker, and Sue (John) Flaten, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Andrew Turk; and three brothers, John Turk, Fred Turk, and Steve Turk.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Eau Claire, WI in the summer of 2023.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.