Richard R. Vorpahl, 74, of Eau Claire, WI, surrounded by his loving wife and sons, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2022, after courageously battling cancer for several years.

He was born April 28, 1948, to Howard and Kathlyn (Casper) Vorpahl in Sheboygan, WI. He grew up on the family farm near Kiel, WI, which instilled in him an outstanding work ethic and taught him the value of committing to excellence and a job well done. He deeply appreciated music; beginning as a teen, he played trombone in the Kiel Municipal Band for several years. Richard graduated from New Holstein High School in 1966. He attended Lakeland College in Plymouth, WI, where he played in the band and discovered his passion for the industry that would become his career, food service.

