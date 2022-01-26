Richard C. Wendt, age 85, of Eau Claire, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Beehive Home Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Richard was born March 28, 1936, to the late Robert and Geraldine (Peterson) Wendt in Mazomanie, Wisconsin. In 1954, he graduated from Black Earth High School. He then attended the Wisconsin Institute of Technology (now known as UW-Platteville), graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1958. On August 2, 1958, he was united in marriage to Lois Brechler in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, proudly serving for two years at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA. He was honorably discharged in 1960.
In 1961, he moved to Eau Claire, taking a job with the State of Wisconsin DOT as a Civil Engineer, where he worked until his retirement in March of 1996. In 1963, they welcomed their daughter, Cyndi.
Richard loved being at the cabin in the Town of Otter Creek and traveling. He and Lois were able to visit 49 of the 50 states, missing only Hawaii. His grandsons held a special place in his life as he watched them grow, attended their various musical and sporting events, and was their “mentor” later during their frequent lunches together. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching Wisconsin sports. He was a volunteer for many years at Mayo Clinic Health System-EC and was a very active member at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Seyer of Elk Mound; grandsons, Kyle and Shawn Seyer of Eau Claire; half brothers and sister, James (Roxie) Wendt of Mount Horeb, Donald (Janet) Wendt of Surprise, AZ, and Roberta (Greg) Smith of Madison, WI; sisters- and brother-in-law, Shirley Martin of Mount Horeb, Mary Thomas of Oshkosh and Charles (Betty) Brechler of Boulder City, NV; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; stepmother, Norma Wendt; and brothers-in-law, George Thomas and Sam Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Tom Westcott officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at church. As per church COVID policy, face masks are required to be worn by all individuals. Interment will be held at a later date in Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to either: Trinity Lutheran Church or UW-Platteville Foundation https://www.uwplatt.edu/give.
