Richard Wilson

Richard “Dick” N. Wilson, age 86 of Eau Claire passed away Friday morning, December 18, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dick was born on June 26, 1934 in La Crosse, WI to Rolla and Eleanor (Severson) Wilson. He attended Winona Senior High School and Winona State Teachers College before moving to Eau Claire in 1954. Dick married Irene Anibas on May 25, 1957. They celebrated 63 years together. Their special time was spent living on and boating the Mississippi River and Lake Superior. Richard worked for Northern State Power, Cities Service Oil Company; retiring from Nestle Beverage Company, USA in 1994, after 31 years of a successful sales career.
He is survived by his wife, Irene, his son Scott R. Wilson (Melissa Hoffman) daughter Lisa Ann Wilson (Michael Reed) grandsons Travis and Cody Wilson, great granddaughter Hope Wilson, special adopted daughter Lilly Daemu all of Eau Claire, his sister Julie Hove of Rochester, WI and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harlan and Kenneth Wilson, grandson Anthony North, nephew Mark Wilson and sister in law Jeanette Wilson.
Richard was a man of many talents building a beautiful seasonal addition to his home adding years of family enjoyment; and his mechanical skills were a necessity to maintain his love for boats and autos. His leisure time was spent reading.
Richard will always be remembered for his amazing sense of humor; his ability to make you smile and enjoy the moment! He will be missed.
A private family service will be held on December 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Feed My People Food Bank, 2610 Alpine Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703. A Celebration of His Life is planned for this coming June.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.