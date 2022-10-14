Richard J. Wisher photo10112022.jpg

Richard “Dick” J. Wisher, age 86, of Bayport, MN, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Dick was born October 5, 1936, in Menomonie. He was the son of Lewis and Grace (Hossman) Wisher. Dick grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1954. He attended University of Wisconsin-Stout and River Falls. Dick served in the Minnesota National Guard for several years. Dick married Sandra Olson April 20, 1963, in St. Paul, MN. Dick worked for 3M in St. Paul for 36 years, retiring as a Purchasing Agent.

