Richard Wright

Richard T. Wright, age 70, of Washburn, passed into heaven on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his residence in the arms of his daughter surrounded by love. He was born February 12, 1951, in Eau Claire, the son of Donald Demon and Selina (Gilbertson) Wright.
In 1969, he graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. He entered the US Army on June 26, 1969 and served in Vietnam with the 162nd assault helicopter company for two years six months and ten days. He was discharged with a rank of SP5 on June 1, 1972. On July 6, 1973, he married Paulette Polly Johnson, in Trade Lake, WI. She preceded him in death on February 24, 1990. Rich worked at McDonough Manufacturing Company for many years. He then worked in sales for Menominee Saw and Supply Company, Menominee, MI. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by three children, Trisha (Ryan) Jacobs, Annie Dulon, and Kyle (Santanna) Wright; six grandchildren, Chloe, Olivia, Hartley, Easton, Levi, and Silas; a sister, Carol (Philip) Mosel; the mother of his son, Sheila; and nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Polly; step-daughter, Amber Krenz; a brother, Jim Wright; and a nephew, Eric Mosel.
A graveside service and military rites will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery, in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Services.