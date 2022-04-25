Rick R. Iverson died at the age of 75. His heart weakened following health complications.
Rick is a lifelong member of Eau Claire. Born December 23, 1946, he died the evening of April 19, 2022. Rick’s quick smile, sense of humor, and optimism reflected a life of resilience and hope for the best!
Rick and Diane Gabriel married May 27, 1972, and had plans ready for a 50th year celebration of love and forever togetherness May 27, 2022.
Rick is survived by his bride, Diane; Iverson relatives; friends; and his four-legged fur companions, Sofie and KC Trouble. Preceding him in death are Gabe and Jackie Gabriel, family and fur baby pals.
The “other Norwegian,” cousin Garfield Iverson and wife Miriam, are a constant connection of encouragement, laughter, memories and prayer for Rick and Diane.
Rick is a graduate of the class of 1965 North High School. He attended UWEC and the University of St. Thomas. Participation in team sports of football, basketball, and fast pitch ball provided great fun with lifelong friendships.
During the Vietnam conflict, Rick served proudly and honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant E-5.
His professional life was in sales and marketing with Reynolds American and Anheuser Busch.
Avocational pursuits included home and cabin construction, sport cars and boats, water and snow sports, golf, world and U.S. history. Charities important to Rick were ECCHS and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
You are invited to a casual celebration for Rick at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on that day from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A lunch will immediately follow the service. A private committal with military honors will take place at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner. Rick’s close friend, Ann Hoeppner, will honor him by playing Taps.