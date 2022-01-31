Rick W. Walker, age 47, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully with his wife, Heidi, and daughter, Cassie, by his side on January 21, 2022. Rick was born on December 30, 1974, to Vicki and Rick Sr. On January 7, 2022, he married the former Heidi Bertrang.
Rick was a fun-loving man with a heart of gold. He always put his family first and all of his friends. Rick loved his Packers, Cubs and Badgers. He usually never missed a game and took pride in everything that he did. He worked at Parco Windows of Eau Claire.
He is survived by his parents, Rick Sr. and Vicki; wife, Heidi; daughter, Cassie Walker; the Gorton boys, Gunnar, Wyatt and Gavin; brother, Chris; nephew, Hunter; nieces, Jasmyn and Avery; in-laws, Lorretta and Bernard Bertrang; sister-in-law, Tracy (Lee) Trippler; brother-in-law, Brian (Jessica) Bertrang; nephews, Pierce Trippler and Max Bertrang; niece, Madalyn Bertrang; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rick’s smile, laugh and heart will be dearly missed. He was always the man who could make anyone laugh and smile. “WE LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH AND WILL MISS YOU.” Rest easy, Rick, until we meet again.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
