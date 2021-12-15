Ricky “Rick” Olson, 68, of Altoona, passed away peacefully at The Rutledge Home on Dec 10, 2021, surrounded by family after a two-year battle with Wernicke’s Encephalopathy.
Rick was born February 7, 1953, in Eau Claire, WI. to Francis Olson and Barbara Thompson. He was a graduate of Altoona High School, class of 1971. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Pecor, on May 3rd, 1975. He went on to work in various fields before starting his own business, River City Home Maintenance and Repair. He enjoyed working with his hands and being his own boss
Depending on the season, Rick could be found somewhere in nature. His passion for the outdoors led to hunting trips in North Dakota and various Canadian fishing adventures. Over time, his biggest dream came true when he helped build a hunting cabin with longtime friends in Gilman. While the harvest is legendary, he found the greatest peace sitting in his deer stand embracing wildlife or walking the property.
All who met him were touched by his quick wit and sense of humor, never one to tell a story without some raucous laughter. Even in the waning years of his disease, he kept the home staff on their toes anticipating his next antic.
Special thanks to:
Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls for the care and love during the last years of his life.
Heartland Hospice for their tenderness and caring hearts. You are a blessing to those you serve.
Barb Olson, who, after 31 years of marriage ended, continued to be a supportive and caring person in his life — especially during the last years, months and days of his life.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
