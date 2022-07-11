Riley H. Fletschock, age 90 of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on November 15, 1931 to Otto and Hilda (Zimmerman) Fletschock and grew up on a farm in rural Eau Claire with his mother Hilda and step father John Schlewitz.
Riley met Doris, his wife of 66 years, at the Fournier’s Ballroom. They dated for 5 years and were married on April 24, 1955. They lived their entire married life in the outskirts of Eau Claire where they raised their three sons.
Riley worked for many years at the Meadowview Hatchery where they bred and distributed a trademarked Leghorn chicken called the KimberCHIK throughout the upper Midwest. Riley also worked at National Presto Industries, Inc. in the 70’s where they made artillery shells.
Due to health reasons, Riley retired in 1978. He loved tinkering with small engines and was always fixing and selling lawn mowers. His favorite pastime was driving for Bothun Chrysler Center where he would pick up and drop off cars for dealer trades.
Riley loved fishing, bowling and was very good at playing horseshoes. He was very proud of the time he won a horseshoe singles tournament.
Riley is survived by his 3 sons Riley Allen; Mike (Cindy); Steve (Judy); grandkids Connor (Rebecca) Callaway; Jordan Fletschock; Joshua Fletschock; Rachelle (Chase) Russell; Lindsey Fletschock; great grandkids Oliver; Harper; William; sisters-in-law Irene Franson; Janice Erickson; Charlotte Robinson; and brothers-in-law Leonard Robinson and Dave Erickson.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife Doris; brothers-in-laws Warren Robinson; Gordy Robinson; Al Hasart; Alvin Franson; sister-in-laws Ruth Hasart and Josie Robinson.
Riley will be deeply missed.
Memorial services for Riley will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 16, 2022 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.