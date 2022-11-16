Rita Catherine Brantner, 89, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Dove Healthcare — Orchard Hills with family at her side. She was born February 27, 1933, to Robert and Florence (Danzinger) Brantner in rural Pepin County. She was raised in rural Eau Claire County and graduated from Mondovi High School and attended Eau Claire Vocational School. She was employed by P.M.A. and later R.W. Scobie Insurance.
Rita married Isadore J. Bauer on September 30, 1952, at Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi. She was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. G.G. Parman. She and Isadore were blessed with four daughters: Connie, Jane, Pat, and Lisa. Isadore passed away in August of 1958. When the girls were all in school, she went back to work and was Office Manager at Mondovi Implement for 30 years until her retirement.
Rita married Mark L. Brantner on August 4, 1973, at Sacred Heart Church, Mondovi. Mark had two sons, Steve and Gerry, who then joined the family. They lived in Mondovi 28 years where she was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish and the community there. After moving to Eau Claire, she joined St. James the Greater parish and the PCCW. She was active in church and community affairs.
She was proud of the book “Story of a Blended Family” that she and Mark wrote sharing the stories of their early lives and the joining of their two families into one loving family.
Rita is survived by her children, Constance Bushman, Patrice Hines, Lisa Bauer, Steven (Sharon) Brantner, Gerald (Maria) Brantner, and son-in-law Randy Norrish. She is also survived by her siblings, Donald, Edward (Jan), and Greta (Jerry) Czarkowski, and grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Norrish, Brad (Alea) Norrish, Holly Norrish (Damon), Brit (Katie) Bushman, Matt (Grace) Bushman, Becky Bushman (Matt), Rob Hines, Jenny Hines, Stacie (Adam) Minix, Kelly (Craig) Carlson, Adam Brantner, Heather (Hickori) West, Erin (Caleb) Johnson, Geralyn Brantner (Dan), Rachel (Adam) Nixdorf, and 15 great grandchildren (plus one on the way), and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husbands, Isadore and Mark, daughter, Jane Norrish, brother, Eugene, infant brother Gerald, son-in-law, Steve Bushman, and sisters-in-law, Rita Fay Brantner and Irene Brantner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James the Greater Church, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with rosary beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire and one hour before services at the church. Inurnment will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi. The funeral will be livestreamed on St. James’ YouTube channel and the link will be provided through the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James the Greater or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice Team and the staff at Orchard Hills for their loving care of their mother.
Rita treasured her faith, her family, and her friends as special blessings.