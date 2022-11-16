Rita Catherine Brantner, 89, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Dove Healthcare — Orchard Hills with family at her side. She was born February 27, 1933, to Robert and Florence (Danzinger) Brantner in rural Pepin County. She was raised in rural Eau Claire County and graduated from Mondovi High School and attended Eau Claire Vocational School. She was employed by P.M.A. and later R.W. Scobie Insurance.

Rita married Isadore J. Bauer on September 30, 1952, at Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi. She was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. G.G. Parman. She and Isadore were blessed with four daughters: Connie, Jane, Pat, and Lisa. Isadore passed away in August of 1958. When the girls were all in school, she went back to work and was Office Manager at Mondovi Implement for 30 years until her retirement.

Recommended for you