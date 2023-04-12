Rita Cigan.jpg

Rita Cigan

Rita J. Cigan, 86 of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Country Terrace Assisted Living-Stanley. She was born on April 11, 1936 in Menomonie, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Traxler) Breitzman. Rita grew up on the family farm and later graduated from Regis High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Cigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you