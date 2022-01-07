Rita Ann Currie passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, 1/3/22.
She was born in Stevens Point, WI, to the late Julius and Esther (Groshek) Shuda on 6/11/34.
She attended public and parochial schools. She was confirmed in 1946 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Her childhood was humble. Being the eldest of seven siblings, she was charged, at the age of 16, with the care of her youngest siblings when her own mother passed.
Shortly thereafter, Rita married her high school sweetheart, Alfred Wegner. While starting their own family, her youngest siblings lived with them.
Her family was her greatest accomplishment and source of pride. She was generous to a fault, at times even going without so that her children would have more. She loved fiercely and was the pillar of strength to her family.
She worked tirelessly on the family farm in Mosinee, WI, at times recounting, “How did I milk cows and get six children ready for Sunday School before 8 AM”? Her brother, Jim, recalled in a sentiment in a birthday card, “when I was young, you were a godsend. You carried me.”
As her children became older, she worked outside of the home as a CNA, first working the night shift in the newborn nursery at Sacred Heart Hospital and later at several nursing homes. She retired from Eau Claire County Center of Care.
Her first marriage ended in divorce after 36 years. In her later life and into retirement, she married William (Bill) Currie They shared many, loving years together before he passed in 2000.
She and Alfred remained friends and over the years spent many holidays and events together with their family before he passed in 2016,
Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Currie, her daughter, Lisa Passarelli, infant grandson, Shane, infant sister, Delores, brother, Al Shuda, sister-in-law, Diane Shuda, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Dennis Schultz and niece, Emily Shuda. The loss of Lisa was her greatest pain. She was the last person she thought about each bedtime in her prayers.
Rita is survived by her children, Linda (Steve) Palzkill, Larry Wegner, Lee Ann (Chuck) Tack, son-in-law, Frank Passarelli, Lance Wegner and Lori (Bart) Essen, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren, her sister, Pat (Don) Prebs and brothers, Jule (Karen), Jim (Yvonne), Dennis (Sue) and Dale Shuda.
A special thank you to Dr. Stephen Rogers for his exceptional medical care over the years, Jon Dressler, Director and Rachel Raney, RN for their compassionate care at Orchard Hills Assisted LIving and to Pastor Christine Emerson from St. John’s Lutheran Church for her bedside prayers.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Those wishing to express their sympathy through a memorial donation in Rita’s name may direct them to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
How blessed we were to have her as our mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will forever remember her legacy of love.
She left the following prayer:
To My Children,
Be not sorrowful that I am gone
And my earthly life is done.
For in you, my children, I live each day.
There is a little of me in all of you.
In each new one I live anew,
As long as there are children to carry on.
I’ve had my share of love, sorrow and strife.
I have lived a full and fruitful life.
So do not mourn, and do not weep,
For I have earned this peaceful sleep.
- Mom