Rita was born on Father’s Day, June 18, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI, to Clarence and Hazel (Harshman) Engeldinger. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in Aurora, MO, on February 12, 2022, at the age of 78.
She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Menomonie, WI, and her freshman, sophomore and junior years at St. Rose Convent in La Crosse, WI. She attended Menomonie High School for her senior year.
After graduation, Rita worked in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, for several years, followed by a few years in Chicago before moving to Cleveland, Ohio. There she made many lifelong friends and in her free time played softball and volleyball. Ultimately, she moved to Aurora, MO, and worked at Jack Henry in Monett, MO, until she retired.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Engeldinger; nephew, Christopher Claire; two nieces, Alissa Klatt and Megan Justice. She is survived by brothers, Myron (Barb), Gene (Peg) and Frank (Carla); two sisters, Ruth Claire and Joyce Karnatz (Lee); and her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Rita’s Celebration of Life will be held in Menomonie, WI. There will be a graveside service in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27th, followed by a gathering at the Moose Lodge (720 19th Ave E) at 5:00 p.m.
