Rita was born on Father’s Day, June 18, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI., to Clarence and Hazel (Harshman) Engeldinger. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, February 12, 2022.
She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Menomonie, WI. She spent her freshman, sophomore, and junior years at St. Rose Convent in La Crosse, WI and attended Menomonie High School for her senior year.
After graduation, Rita worked in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota for several years followed by a few years in Chicago before moving to Cleveland, Ohio. There she made many lifelong friends and in her free time played softball and volleyball. Ultimately, she moved to Aurora, MO and worked in Monett, WI at Jack Henry until she retired.
She created beautiful Stained Glass artwork which became one of her passions for 30 years. Travelling was also a high priority for Rita and she took many road trips around the United States venturing as far as Alaska. She visited Australia where she was able to hug and hold her favorite animal, a koala bear. Rita was proud of her large and diverse collection of koalas of all shapes and sizes including stuffed animals, pictures and ceramics.
During retirement she became a member of Aurora Mercy Hospital Auxiliary where she loved her role of tending and holding new babies. Rita was also very involved in Aurora Community Service and served on the boards of Planning and Zoning and the Airport.
She embraced the United Methodist Church of Aurora and was part of the United Methodist Women’s Group where she became active in their Meals on Wheels program.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother James Engeldinger, nephew Christopher Claire, two nieces, Alissa Klatt and Megan Justice. She is survived by brothers, Myron (Barb), Gene (Peg) and Frank (Carla); two sisters, Ruth Claire and Joyce Karnatz (Lee) and her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Rita’s Celebration of Life will be held in Menomonie, WI at Rhiel Funeral Home in spring of 2022.
